Biden scores highest youth approval of any prez in decades

WASHINGTON, Apr 26: For a 78-year-old president who consistently polled poorly among young voters during the 2020 Democratic primary, Joe Biden is posting some of the highest approval ratings from the demographic of any other president going back more than two decades.

The newest poll of young Americans aged 18-29 from the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School shows that 59% of 18-29-year-olds approve of President Joe Biden's job in the White House, with his highest approval marks coming from young people of color, including 77% of young Black people and 70% of young Hispanic people.

The poll of 2,500 young people looked at views regarding the Biden administration's first 100 days as well as the future of the Republican Party, mental health and the impacts of social media. -US NEWS





