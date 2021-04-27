Video
It’s time to prepare for next pandemic: Harris to UN body

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

WASHINGTON, Apr 26: Vice President Kamala Harris will make the case before United Nations members on Monday that now is the time for global leaders to begin putting the serious work into how they will respond to the next global       pandemic.
The virtual address, Harris' second to a UN body since her inauguration, will come as the United States makes progress on vaccinating the public and much of the world struggles to acquire vaccines.
"At the same time that the world works to get through this pandemic, we also know that we must prepare for the next," Harris will say, according to excerpts of the speech obtained by The Associated Press. The speech will be co-hosted by UN permanent representatives of Argentina, Japan, Norway and South Africa.
The Biden administration will mark its first 100 days in office this week. President Joe Biden is scheduled to address Congress on Wednesday and is certain to highlight the headway his administration has made in responding to the worst public health crisis in the US in more than a century.
Harris, according to the excerpts, will broadly outline how the administration thinks the U.S. and other nations should consider focusing their attention. The steps include improving accessibility to health systems, investing in science, health workers and the well-being of women, and surging capacity for personal protective equipment and vaccine and test manufacturing.    -AP


