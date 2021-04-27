Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021, 8:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh logs 3,031 Covid cases, sees 78 deaths       
Home Foreign News

India’s govt won’t import vaccines, leaving it to states

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

NEW DELHI, Apr 26: India's government will not import COVID-19 vaccines itself but expects states and companies to do so, two government officials told Reuters, a decision that may slow acquisitions of shots just as a second wave of the pandemic rips through the country.
They said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government would instead aim to support domestic vaccine makers by guaranteeing purchases from them. The government this month paid Indian vaccine makers in advance, for the first time, for supply of doses.
After cases began soaring this month, Modi's government urged Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to seek permission to sell their shots in India, and he relaxed rules for them.
But the sources said New Delhi was now leaving it up to India's states and companies to sign deals with foreign drugmakers while it buys in bulk most of the output of domestic producers - the Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing the Anglo-British AstraZeneca vaccine, and Bharat Biotech, the maker of a home-grown shot.
India's new coronavirus caseload hit a record daily peak for a fifth day on Monday as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to help tackle the crisis overwhelming its hospitals.'
The worst-hit state, Maharashtra, has said it will float a global tender to import vaccines.
It is the richest state in India but many poorer ones may fall behind without financial support from the federal government to buy doses from abroad.
"The situation is desperate," one of the government officials, told Reuters. "India will allow import of vaccines" by local partners of the drug companies but the federal government "won't buy". The second government official said: "I don't think the government will be buying foreign vaccines."    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai PM fined $190 for not wearing face mask
Japan ruling party polls loss a blow to Suga
Biden scores highest youth approval of any prez in decades
‘Let bodies pile high’
Pakistan ready for India talks if Kashmir actions ‘revisited’: FM
Army soldiers patrol on a street to implement new restrictions imposed
It’s time to prepare for next pandemic: Harris to UN body
People have a lunch at a terrace in Duomo square on April 26 in central Milan


Latest News
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury donates Eid dresses among orphans
Nazanin Zaghari sentenced to a year in prison, Tulip Siddiq MP blasts Iran
‘London School of Commerce’ in Dhaka running illegally: UGC
Australians in IPL will not be prioritised for return home
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over country
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Hasan urges BNP to seek apology for spreading confusion
Five more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Samsung unveils SAS enterprise SSD with upgraded speed, capacity
Oppo A53S has been launched in India as a cheap 5G phone
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Lockdown extended by another week
Permanence from plague
Pakistan triumph over Zimbabwe
Hefazat announces new convening committee
Covid-19: Country sees 97 deaths, 3,306 cases, 4,241 recoveries
Mamunul placed on 7-day fresh remand
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
'Mamunul is a relative of Major Dalim'
Woman resuscitating dying husband by breathing into mouth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft