Tuesday, 27 April, 2021, 8:02 PM
Bangladesh logs 3,031 Covid cases, sees 78 deaths       
ManC outclass Tottenham to retain League Cup in front of 8,000 fans

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Manchester City players celebrate with the trophy after winning the English League Cup final football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium, northwest London on April 25, 2021. Manchester City claimed a fourth consecutive League Cup on Sunday with a dominant display to beat Tottenham 1-0 in front of 8,000 fans at Wembley. photo: AFP

Manchester City players celebrate with the trophy after winning the English League Cup final football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium, northwest London on April 25, 2021. Manchester City claimed a fourth consecutive League Cup on Sunday with a dominant display to beat Tottenham 1-0 in front of 8,000 fans at Wembley. photo: AFP

LONDON, APRIL 26: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said winning felt much better with fans in attendance after beating Tottenham 1-0 at Wembley to lift the League Cup for the fourth consecutive year in front of 8,000 supporters on Sunday.
Aymeric Laporte's header eight minutes from time finally rewarded a dominant performance from City as they extended Spurs' 13-year wait to win a trophy.
For the first time in 13 months, a football match in England had designated fans from both teams inside the stadium in one of a series of test events at the 90,000 capacity Wembley as coronavirus restrictions are eased.
Defeat by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals last weekend means City cannot claim an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this season.
However, they remain on course for a treble with the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain to come on Wednesday before possibly sealing the Premier League title next weekend.
Victory takes Guardiola's personal tally of major trophies to 25 across his spells in charge of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City, seven of which have come in England.
By contrast, Tottenham's long wait for just one goes on. Spurs could have no complaints, though, at the end of a chaotic week that saw them sack Jose Mourinho on Monday and, along with City and four other English clubs, pull out of a proposed European Super League amid fan fury.
Son Heung-min was reduced to tears after full-time, but in caretaker boss Ryan Mason's second game in charge, Spurs were completely outclassed by a far superior side.
After a slight dip in form in recent weeks, City were back to their best as they pinned Tottenham back from the first whistle and should have won by a far more comfortable scoreline.
Hugo Lloris's goal lived a charmed life, particularly during the first half.
Raheem Sterling saw a goalbound effort blocked by Toby Alderweireld before Lloris made a stunning save from point-blank range to turn behind Phil Foden's shot.
A Sterling dink over Lloris then spun just wide before Riyad Mahrez twice flashed powerful efforts inches off target.
Despite Harry Kane's recovery from an ankle injury to start, Tottenham had offered nothing as an attacking threat until Giovani Lo Celso forced Zack Steffen into a fine save a minute into the second half.    -AFP



