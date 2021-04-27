Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021, 8:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh logs 3,031 Covid cases, sees 78 deaths       
Home Sports

ManU held by Leeds as Burnley pull clear of Premier League danger zone

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

LONDON, APRIL 26: Manchester United drew 0-0 with Leeds on Sunday to stay on track for a second-place finish in the Premier League as Burnley took a giant step towards safety.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are virtually assured of a top-four finish, leading fifth-placed West Ham by 12 points with five games left but both teams looked short of imagination in a lacklustre encounter at Elland Road.
United, who are unbeaten in 24 league games on the road, have 67 points after 33 games -- they are 10 behind champions-elect Manchester City but eight points clear of third-placed Leicester.
Chasing down City already appeared a fruitless task and the stalemate means Pep Guardiola's men will be crowned champions next weekend if they beat Crystal Palace and United lose to Liverpool.
Manchester United's team bus entered Elland Road with minimum fuss, in sharp contrast to Monday, when angry Leeds fans, who had gathered in protest against the ill-fated Super League, hurled invective at Liverpool's squad.
United supporters protested at Old Trafford on Saturday and a banner reading "£2bn stolen #Glazers out" was flown over Leeds' ground before kick-off, in reference to Manchester United's unpopular owners.
Solskjaer rested Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani from his starting line-up with one eye on Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg against Roma.
The visitors, who won 6-2 in December's reverse fixture at Old Trafford, had the better of the chances in a disappointing game.
Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier did well to keep out a thunderous Marcus Rashford free-kick shortly before half-time while Bruno Fernandes dragged his shot wide after being set up by Aaron Wan-Bissaka shortly before the hour mark.
Minutes later Helder Costa's shot was deflected onto the roof of the net at the other end after a long diagonal pass.
Solskjaer threw on Pogba and Cavani but United could not find a way past stubborn Leeds.
"We have to win every single game to put pressure on City," said the Norwegian manager. "This is two points dropped that makes them very safe. But we push on.
"We have two semis coming up (both legs of the Europa League tie) and Liverpool in the middle. It was a difficult week last week but it is the business end of the season. You work so that every game matters."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManC outclass Tottenham to retain League Cup in front of 8,000 fans
ManU held by Leeds as Burnley pull clear of Premier League danger zone
Nadal saves match point to beat Tsitsipas for 12th Barcelona title
South African cricket 'averts' crisis
Atletico defeat by Athletic Bilbao hands initiative to Barcelona
'Absurd' to think Real could be banned from Champions League: Zidane
Karunaratne and Sandakan to join 2nd Test squad against Bangladesh
Cricket stars leave IPL as India virus toll grows


Latest News
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury donates Eid dresses among orphans
Nazanin Zaghari sentenced to a year in prison, Tulip Siddiq MP blasts Iran
‘London School of Commerce’ in Dhaka running illegally: UGC
Australians in IPL will not be prioritised for return home
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over country
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Hasan urges BNP to seek apology for spreading confusion
Five more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Samsung unveils SAS enterprise SSD with upgraded speed, capacity
Oppo A53S has been launched in India as a cheap 5G phone
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Lockdown extended by another week
Permanence from plague
Pakistan triumph over Zimbabwe
Hefazat announces new convening committee
Covid-19: Country sees 97 deaths, 3,306 cases, 4,241 recoveries
Mamunul placed on 7-day fresh remand
'Mamunul is a relative of Major Dalim'
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Woman resuscitating dying husband by breathing into mouth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft