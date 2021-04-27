Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021, 8:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh logs 3,031 Covid cases, sees 78 deaths       
Home Sports

Karunaratne and Sandakan to join 2nd Test squad against Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
BIPIN DANI

Not only Lahiru Kumara but another Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilshan Madhushanka is also out of the second Test to begin at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday.
The 20-year-old left arm medium pacer Madhushanka has also sustained hamstring injury.
Interestingly, Madhushanka was not in the playing eleven in the first Test but he sustained the injury during training two days prior to the first Test.
Both left the Bio-Secure Bubble (BSB) and team hotel on Monday; it is learnt here.
The 24-year-old right arm fast bowler Lahiru has a history of getting injured during the middle of the series and was partially out of the first Test because of the injury.
"He (Lahiru) needs no surgery and can be managed with the rehabilitation", the source close to the team management said on Monday morning.
The selectors have added two members to the squad. Chamika Karunaratne and Lakshan Sandakan will be joining the team squad on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old fast bowler Karunaratne and left-arm spinner are in Colombo now. Their PCR tests are negative and they will now give antigen body tests before joining the squad.
Usual health protocols will be followed for their inclusion in the team.
The second Test of the Walton Series begins on Thursday at the same venue.
The pitch for the second Test is likely to be different than the one where the first Test was played and ended in a dull draw.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManC outclass Tottenham to retain League Cup in front of 8,000 fans
ManU held by Leeds as Burnley pull clear of Premier League danger zone
Nadal saves match point to beat Tsitsipas for 12th Barcelona title
South African cricket 'averts' crisis
Atletico defeat by Athletic Bilbao hands initiative to Barcelona
'Absurd' to think Real could be banned from Champions League: Zidane
Karunaratne and Sandakan to join 2nd Test squad against Bangladesh
Cricket stars leave IPL as India virus toll grows


Latest News
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury donates Eid dresses among orphans
Nazanin Zaghari sentenced to a year in prison, Tulip Siddiq MP blasts Iran
‘London School of Commerce’ in Dhaka running illegally: UGC
Australians in IPL will not be prioritised for return home
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over country
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Hasan urges BNP to seek apology for spreading confusion
Five more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Samsung unveils SAS enterprise SSD with upgraded speed, capacity
Oppo A53S has been launched in India as a cheap 5G phone
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Lockdown extended by another week
Permanence from plague
Pakistan triumph over Zimbabwe
Hefazat announces new convening committee
Covid-19: Country sees 97 deaths, 3,306 cases, 4,241 recoveries
Mamunul placed on 7-day fresh remand
'Mamunul is a relative of Major Dalim'
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Woman resuscitating dying husband by breathing into mouth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft