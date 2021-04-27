Video
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021
Sports

Referees' committee make mandatory of referees C-19 test

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The referees, who will conduct the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Bangladesh Championship League (BCL), must do a compulsory Covid-19 test before conducting the leagues.
The decision has been taken in the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) referees committee's second meeting held on Monday over a digital platform.
BFF senior vice president and referees committee's chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, referees committee's vice chairman and members were present in the meeting.
The meeting decided to take necessary steps to arrange course, seminar and training in order to conduct the BPL and BCL smoothly by the referees department.
The meeting also took a decision to give award to the best referee who will conduct the BPL and decided to pay the dues of the referees soon.     -BSS


