Tuesday, 27 April, 2021, 8:01 PM
E-commerce to help middle class get TCB products

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Monday said e-commerce would bring TCB products to the doorstep of middle class people in the country.
Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) under the Ministry of Commerce is selling essential commodities at fair prices across the country through truck sales.
Now the government has decided to sell four products - edible oil, gram, sugar and pulses - through e-commerce to middle-class people so that they are not deprived of TCB products.
The Minister said this while addressing as the Chief Guest at the inaugural function of 'Sitting at Home Comfort Market in Ramadan' organized by E-Commerce Association in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and TCB.
Shami Kaiser, President of the Commerce Association, presided over the meeting. Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Zafor Uddin and ministry's additional secretaries Hafizur Rahman and Shafiquzzaman also spoke on the occasion.
The Minister said in 2009, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took over the reins of the country with a promise to present Digital Bangladesh.
Today the people of the country are enjoying digital benefits. E-commerce has been able to gain popularity in a very short time.
The Minister said about Tk16, 000 crore worth of trade was done online last year. The government has taken necessary steps to support e-commerce.
The government has taken all necessary steps to make the manpower engaged in e-commerce and to ensure transparency and accountability.
The government has taken necessary steps to prevent the recurrence of errors in the ongoing e-commerce. The popularity of e-commerce is increasing in the ongoing Covid-19 situation, he added.
The Commerce Minister said TCB had taken the help of e-commerce businesses to deliver TCB products at fair value to the middle class.
In the past, the people of the country got benefited from the sale of onions and mangoes. Hopefully, people will have confidence in e-commerce.





