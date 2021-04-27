Video
Armanitola fire

Two owners of Haji Musa Mansion held

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members have arrested two accused in a case filed over the deadly fire at a chemical warehouse in old Dhaka's Armanitola that left five people dead.
RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin confirmed the news on Monday.
The arrested men are Mostafizur Rahman and Mohammad Mostafa Kamal, owners of 'Haji Musa Mansion' and the warehouse. The duo were arrested from Dhaka and Bogura.
Shaheen Fakir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bongshal Police Station, said both are owners of the chemical warehouse where the fire originated.
a fire broke out on the ground floor of a six-storey 'Haji Musa Mansion' near Babu Bazar Bridge in Old Dhaka around 3:18am on April 23that left five dead and 20 injured.


