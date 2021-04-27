

Mamunul placed on 7-day remand in 2 more cases

Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury passed the orders on Monday after two investigation officers submitted 20 days' remand prayers for each in two cases.

Inspector Md Kamrul Hasan Talukder of the Detective Branch of Police also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case filed over the violence on March 26 this year submitted a 10-day remand prayer for him.

Inspector Monir Hossain Mollah of Motijheel Police Station also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case filed over the 2013 mayhem in Dhaka submitted a 10-day remand prayer for him.

Earlier in the day, Mamunul was shown arrested in the cases after two petitions were submitted by the IOs in these regard.

Widely known as a high voiced Islamic preacher Mamunul, who was born after the Liberation War, came to limelight recently as he was caught with a woman at a Resort in Sonargaon on April 3 and also spoke about demolishing the sculpture of Bangabandhu.

He was produced before the court after a seven-day remand in a case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station assaulting a Muslim devotee in the mosque last year.

At the time of hearing Mamunul took permission of the court to submit before it that he went to Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on March 26 following a request of a Deputy Inspector General of police and he spoke there.

Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu submitted before the court that the accused (Mamunul) bears the blood of a traitor as he is a relative of a Bangabandhu killer and strongly pleaded to allow the remand as per IO's desire.

On the other hand, defence counsel Adv Jaynul Abedin Mezbah submitted a petition seeking his client's bail after rejecting the remand prayer.

The court, however, rejected his petition.

At least 20 cases against Mamunul were pending with several police stations in Dhaka and Narayanganj districts.

The same court on Monday sent Hefazat Dhaka city unit president Junayed Al Habib to a ten -day police custody again in three cases filed with Motijheel and Paltan police stations over the 2013 mayhem and recent violence in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Maulana Jalaluddin Ahmed, assistant secretary general of Hefajat, was placed on a six-day remand in two cases filed with Motijheel and Paltan police stations over the 2013 mayhem and recent violence in Dhaka.

Arif-uz-Zaman, a businessman and also the deputy office secretary of Dhaka South Jubo League, filed the case against Mamunul and 16 others with Paltan Police Station on April 6 this year on charges of torching vehicles, vandalising shops and looting valuables near the Baitul Mukarram national mosque during Hefazat's demonstrations on March 26 this year. The other case was filed with Motijheel Police Station over the 2013 mayhem in Dhaka.

On May 5 in 2013 following a massive rally, Hefazat men clashed with law enforcers and Awami League activists, turning that part of the capital city into a veritable warzone. They looted shops and torched police outposts, several vehicles and hundreds of shops.









