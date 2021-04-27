7 escapees rounded up, sent to corona ward of Jashore hospital

Police has arrested the seven corona patients who had escaped from quarantine at the 250-bed General Hospital in Jashore following their return from India.

Between April 18 and April 24, they returned to the country through Benapole land port. The coronavirus situation in India has led to panic as the situation is dire.

According to hospital sources, seven corona patients from India were admitted to the hospital. Of these, one patient came on April 18, five on April 23 and one on April 24. They were rushed from the emergency department to the corona ward on the third floor of the hospital. They did not go to the ward and fled from there.

The seven escapee are Manimala Dutt, 49, wife of Bishwanath Dutt of West Barandipara area of Jashore, Milon Hossain, 32, of Pratappara village of Asashuni upazila of Satkhira, Shefali Rani Sardar, 40 of Kaliganj upazila and Nasima Akter, 50 of Ramkantpur village of Rajbari Sadar upazila, Vivekananda, 52 of Sadar upazila of Khulna, Amirul Sana, 52 of Damrail village of Paikgachha upazila and Sohel Sardar, 18, of Rupsha upazila.

Arif Ahmed, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of the 250-bed General Hospital of Jashore, said, "Seven returnees from India were corona positive. They were sent to the corona ward after being admitted to the emergency department of the hospital. But the patients did not go there. They fled the hospital. The matter was reported on Sunday."

Muhammad Touhidul Islam, Jashore Additional Superintendent of Police (Special Branch), said, "The police collected the names and addresses of seven people from Benapole Immigration after knowing of escaping. They were then caught with the help of local police. They will be handed over to the General Hospital of Jashore authorities."



