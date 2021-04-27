Video
Home Back Page

Offer Eid  prayers at mosques: Govt

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The government has urged all Muslim devotees to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at mosques instead of open places or Eidgahs in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs issued a circular in this regard on Monday
The ministry in the circular said though the Islamic Shariah encourages offering Eid prayers at Eidgah or open spaces,  devotees are requested to offer Eid prayers this year at nearby mosques due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
This move comes in consideration to the risk of lives of worshipers.  If necessary, more than one jamaat can be formed at the same mosque, said the circular.
According to the instructions, carpets cannot be laid inside the mosque during Eid prayers. The entire mosque should be cleaned and disinfected before prayers and everyone will have to bring their own prayer mat (jainamaz).
There should be soap or hand sanitisers at the entrance to each and every mosque and people will have to maintain distance and follow health guidelines during offering of prayers.
People are also asked to perform ablution at home and they will have to wear masks at the mosques.
Elderly people, children, ailing persons and their caregivers, should not come to mosques to offer Eid prayers, the circular added.
People were advised not to use the caps or mats provided inside the mosques.


