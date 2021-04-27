Vistara offers to fly govt doctors, nurses for free

NEW DELHI, April 26: Amid massive havoc being wreaked by Covid's exponential surge across India, Vistara has offered to fly doctors and nurses from government organisations and hospitals - free of cost - across its domestic network.

In a rare, if not a first for commercial airlines, the Tata Group airline also requested people to "travel only if necessary" despite the financial ramifications of such an appeal.

The Tata-Singapore Airlines JV wrote to the aviation ministry on Sunday offering to "help government organisations/hospitals in immediate need of air logistics… will extend as much support as possible based on the availability of cargo space…. handling of ground transport to/from the airport would need to be managed by the requesting organisation."

Offering to fly "doctors and nurses representing government organisations" free of cost on its domestic network, Vistara told the ministry it will accommodate them on a first-come- first-serve basis. -TNN















