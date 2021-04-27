Singer offers discount on Eid campaign

Leading consumer electronics and home appliances retailer, Singer is offering attractive discounts on air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, microwave ovens and laptops under its 'Eid Discount Offer' on the occasion of upcoming Eid.

Refrigerator buyers can avail up to Taka 6,000 discount and upto Taka 15,000 discount while purchasing Side by Side Refrigegrators under an exchange offer. Buyers will also enjoy up to Taka 5,200 discount on Singer Air Conditioners, says a press release.

With Televisions up to Taka 3,000 discount is being offered while television buyers can avail discount up to Taka 10,000 when purchasing in exchange of his used television.

In addition to this, Singer is offering attractive discount on Washing Machines, Dell Laptops and Microwave Ovens. Besides, the home appliances retailer is offering credit facilities like easy installment up to 12 months, No Interest Up to 6 months and 12 Months EMI.

To purchase any Singer product staying back home, Singer has introduced "One Call, That's All" under which by making a single call to 16482 and customer can get any product delivered within 24 hours. To purchase Singer products online its e-commerce site www.singerbd.com can be visited.

























