Foodpanda relaunches campaign to help Covid-hit poor

To extend support to the low-income population across the country amid the raging pandemic, foodpanda has launched a donation drive for the second year in a row.

The donation drive, known as 'foodpanda cares' brings foodpanda into collaboration with multiple non-profiting NGOs (non governmental organizations) and enables consumers to make donations to the NGOs available on the foodpanda platform.

At this point in time, foodpanda is collaborating with five NGOs as part of this effort to raise money for,and help those in need.

These NGOs include Bidyanondo Foundation, It's Humanity Foundation (IHF), Footsteps Bangladesh, JAAGO Foundation, and Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust (BANCAT).

Moving forward, foodpanda hopes to collaborate with even more organizations with the goal of supporting a greater social safety net for those in need.

The company also encourages other organizations to step forward and support vulnerable populations across Bangladesh both now and in the future.

As part of the current donation drive, foodpanda and its partner NGOs will be providing basic amenities to the low-income population. These amenities will include safe drinking water, hygiene products, essential groceries, and food items. The initiative will also provide families and individuals with access to medical care and with grants and necessary stipends.

Through 'foodpanda cares', the company will facilitate customer donations with ease and convenience. foodpanda users nationwide will be able to donate funds on both the foodpanda mobile app or website - thus helping countless individuals to get the support they need quickly and without hassle.

Customers will be able to customize their donations by choosing packages from each NGOs selection of offerings. However, at this moment the donation can only be made through digital payment.

About the initiative, Ambareen Reza, Managing Director and Co-founder of foodpanda Bangladesh, said, " As a company committed to serving communities, we feel we must support those in need… So, once again, we encourage our community to step forward, and help those in need by donating via the foodpanda app or website. We also invite other organizations to join us in helping the vulnerable citizens."

Currently, each one of foodpanda's partner NGOs has decided to curate different offerings in order to ensure that a wide range of needs are met.

Bidyanondo Foundation, IHF, and JAAGO Foundation will accept donations for packages that include a variety of meals, food items, and groceries for families of different sizes across Bangladesh.

Donations to Footsteps Bangladesh will help to provide communities of different sizes with clean drinking water for years to come, while BANCAT will provide cancer patients and their loved ones with healthcare services, and aid in the form of iftar meals and sponsorship.

The donation drive will continue throughout the month of Ramadan and will be LIVE 24/7 on both the foodpanda mobile application and website. All customers will be able to locate foodpanda's partner NGOs, choose their preferred donation package, and pay online with just the tap of a few buttons.




















