India's steel sector supplies 1.43 lakh tonnes of oxygen for Covid patients

Tuesday, 27 April, 2021, 8:00 PM
latest Bangladesh logs 3,031 Covid cases, sees 78 deaths       
Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

VISAKHAPATNAM, April 26: Total seel fraternity across the country supplied 1.43 lakh metric tons of medical oxygen so far to different states since beginning of the need for the gas from Covid19 patients in August last year.
According to an official release from the Rasthriya Ispat Nigham Limited - Vizag Steel Plant (RINL-VSP), nearly 1300 tons of medical oxygen was supplied by the Vizag steel plant this financial year from April 13 till date and 8842 tons last fiscal.
First Oxygen Express train had chugged off RINL-VSP site on 22 April, carrying 100 tons of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Maharashtra to meet medical emergencies of Covid19 cases.
Total daily oxygen production capacity of 33 steel plants is 2834 metric tons. Of which 29 are tapped regularly.
As against 2834 MT of daily LMO production capacity in the Steel Sector, the production of LMO is 3474 MT as reported on 24 April.
"This is higher than the LMO production capacity because most units have reduced the production of Nitrogen and Argon and only producing LMO" said a senior RINL-VSP official to TOI.
Steel plant require gaseous oxygen, primarily for steel making and for oxygen enrichment in blast furnaces, apart from some general purposes like lancing and gas cutting.
Captive Oxygen plants in integrated steel plants are designed to produce primarily gaseous products of oxygen, nitrogen and argon and then routed through Pressure Reduction & Management System (PRMS) to meet the process need at desired pressure.
Such plants can produce 5-6% maximum Liquid Oxygen (LOX) at the peak capacity, which is a highly pure product compared to the industrial oxygen.
Some steel plants are also filling oxygen cylinders and supplying to the states and hospitals.    -TNN


