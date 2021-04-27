Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021, 7:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh logs 3,031 Covid cases, sees 78 deaths       
Home Business

Toshiba shareholder asks company to openly seek suitors

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

]April 26: Toshiba Corp's second-biggest shareholder called on the Japanese conglomerate to undergo a strategic review and explicitly solicit suitors, saying potential acquirers were deterred by the company's comments on wanting to remain listed.
The comments by 3D Investment Partners, which owns a 7.2% stake in Toshiba, come as a $20 billion buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners earlier this month has sparked expectations for a bidding war for the Japanese company. read more
While Toshiba dismissed that offer citing a lack of details, CVC has not thrown in the towel and sources have said some other private equity investors are also considering making bids.
"We call upon the board to openly welcome interest from suitors who could enhance corporate value and ask the board to conduct a formal review of strategic alternatives," 3D said in a letter sent to Toshiba's board on Monday and made public.
"To conduct a fair and proper process, Toshiba should explicitly indicate that it is open to alternative ownership structures and correct media speculation that Toshiba's management team and board have a strong preference for remaining a listed company," 3D said.
The industrial conglomerate has said it believed that being publicly traded provided a "capital structure suitable for enhancing long term value creation" but added that its board would not disregard various proposals, including those to take the company private.
In response to a request for comment on 3D's letter, Toshiba reiterated that stance on Monday.
Earlier this month, U.S. hedge fund Farallon Capital Management, Toshiba's third-largest shareholder with a stake of around 6%, also called on the Japanese conglomerate to seek other offers from potential suitors. read more
Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, Toshiba's top shareholder with a stake of around 10%, has not commented since CVC's offer was made public.
Bain Capital, KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) are also looking at potential bids for Toshiba, Reuters has reported. read more
A senior executive at one of Toshiba's main lenders said that several private equity funds have contacted his bank for potential financing, but no talks are in progress.
In the letter, Singapore-based 3D suggested it would take further action if the Toshiba board fails to consider its request, saying shareholders "will have no choice but to seek a more significant and ongoing role in governance".
3D estimated Toshiba's fair stock value in excess of 6,500 yen, compared to Monday's closing price of 4,465 yen.
"Shareholders will hold management accountable if they try to block these interests to buy the company," said another Toshiba investor, who could not be named because of confidentiality constraints.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Euro zone bond yields nudge higher as global sentiment improves
European shares flat as weakness in autos negate mining gains
Vistara offers to fly govt doctors, nurses for free
China's state-run airline rushing C-19 medical supplies to India
Computer chip shortage may leave auto sector idling
Singer offers discount on Eid campaign
Foodpanda relaunches campaign to help Covid-hit poor
India's steel sector supplies 1.43 lakh tonnes of oxygen for Covid patients


Latest News
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury donates Eid dresses among orphans
Nazanin Zaghari sentenced to a year in prison, Tulip Siddiq MP blasts Iran
‘London School of Commerce’ in Dhaka running illegally: UGC
Australians in IPL will not be prioritised for return home
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over country
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Hasan urges BNP to seek apology for spreading confusion
Five more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Samsung unveils SAS enterprise SSD with upgraded speed, capacity
Oppo A53S has been launched in India as a cheap 5G phone
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Lockdown extended by another week
Permanence from plague
Pakistan triumph over Zimbabwe
Hefazat announces new convening committee
Covid-19: Country sees 97 deaths, 3,306 cases, 4,241 recoveries
Mamunul placed on 7-day fresh remand
'Mamunul is a relative of Major Dalim'
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Woman resuscitating dying husband by breathing into mouth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft