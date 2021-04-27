Video
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021
latest Bangladesh logs 3,031 Covid cases, sees 78 deaths       
Business

Turkey probes second crypto exchange as market implodes

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

ISTANBUL, April 26: Turkey on Saturday detained the chief of one of the country's biggest cryptocurrency firms after launching a manhunt for the founder of another exchange who fled to Albania.
The Turkish crypto boom threatens to go bust quickly as companies fold and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government prepares to rein in the unregulated digital currency market.
The volume of crypto purchases in the nation of 84 million people rose 10-fold between November and March as Turks sought ways to preserve their savings during a steep drop in the value of the lira currency.
But the market began to unravel when the Istanbul-based Thodex exchange's founder Faruk Fatih Ozer fled to Albania with a reported $2 billion in investors' assets this week.    -AFP


