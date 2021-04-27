Asian markets rise ahead of Fed meeting, earnings

HONG KONG, April 26: Most Asian markets mostly rose Monday following a strong end to last week on Wall Street as traders turned their attention to the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting and earnings from corporate giants.

A strong reading on US and European manufacturing and services activity provided a positive catalyst for investors, who appear to have got over Joe Biden's plan to almost double capital gains tax, while Washington's decision to reapprove Johnson & Johnson's vaccine also lifted optimism.

However, the president's $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan could take longer to get through Congress than hoped after a member of his own Democrat party said he opposed the size of it and backed a slimmed down version put forward by Republicans.

Joe Machin's comments could leave the Democrats struggling to pass the plan through the Senate owing to their wafer-thin majority.

"It appears an infrastructure bill appears some way off, as too does further spending plans this side of the mid-term elections in 2022," said National Australia Bank's Tapas Strickland.

Still, Asian traders were in an upbeat mood in early business, with Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei and Manila all up, though there were slight losses in Sydney, Jakarta and Bangkok. -AFP







