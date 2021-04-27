Oil falls 1pc as India’s C-19 surge dents demand outlook

April 26: Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday on fears that surging COVID-19 cases in India will dent fuel demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer and as investors adjusted positions ahead of a planned increase in OPEC+ output from May.

Brent crude fell 72 cents, or 1.1%, to $65.39 a barrel by 0653 GMT, following a 1.1% rise on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 67 cents, or 1.1%, at $61.47 a barrel, after rising 1.2% on Friday.

Both benchmark crudes fell about 1% last week.

"Market sentiment was dented on worries that surging number of COVID-19 cases in some countries, especially in India, will slash fuel demand," Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.

India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to help battle the crisis overwhelming its hospitals. read more

An estimate from consultancy FGE is for gasoline demand in India to slip by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April and by more than 170,000 bpd in May. India's total gasoline sales came to nearly 747,000 bpd in March.

Diesel demand, which at about 1.75 million bpd accounts for about 40% of refined fuel sales in India, may slump by 220,000 bpd in April and by another 400,000 bpd in May, FGE says. -Reuters

















