Walton TV export rose significantly in January-March



Walton TV CEO Engr. Mostafa Nahid Hossain receives the 'Export Excellence Award' from the company's higher officials.

However, the press release did not mentioned the number of television sets exported or the amount earned during the period under review, to back the comparison of export rise.

Still, the trading sources commend Walton for making this success amid the raging coronavirus across the world, slowing down trade and commerce across the glove.

The export grew following market expansion in Europe where most of 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged television manufactured were shipped during the period.

The Bangladeshi electronics giant set a target of exporting TVs to all countries of the 5 continents by 2023.

Despite the worst situation in the world business due to the Covid-19, Walton was succeeded in creating a strong market in several countries of the Europe like Germany, Greece, Ireland, Croatia, Spain and Poland.

Recently, Walton TV has expanded the export business to Romania as well as Italy.

As a recognition of his outstanding contribution to the export growth by creating and expanding new market in Europe, Walton TV's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain was honoured with 'Export Excellence Award' from Walton.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed handed over the award to Mostafa Nahid at a programme held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital recently.

Moreover, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Hawlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Haque Sarker and Humayun Kabir, Walton International Business Unit's President Edward Kim, among others, were also present.

Walton Hi-Tech Managing Director Engr. Golam Murshed said, Walton has been expanding its export business to the markets of the world by supplying highest standard products at reasonable prices.

As a result, Walton has been making huge contribution to increase the country's export earnings as well as the national economic progress despite the corona pandemic, he added.

He noted that Walton's target is to brighten the image of Bangladesh in the world and also to take the flag of Bangladesh to a unique height through making its strong position in the global electronics and technology market.

Walton TV's CEO Engr. Mostafa Nahid Hossain said, Walton made TVs have been getting huge response from the global buyers due to the latest technology, world-class quality and reasonable prices.

And thus, he added, Walton achieved a great success in expanding the Europe market even in the midst of the corona pandemic.

In 2020, Walton recorded 10 times higher export of television compared to the previous year's television export, he said adding that the 2020's total TV exports were surpassed by 137 percent in just the first three months of this year.

Mostafa Nahid noted that they are now working with a mission to be among the top 5 television manufacturer of the world and a vision to ship Walton made television to all the countries in 5 continents within 2023.

Along with meeting the local demands, Walton has been exporting television in different countries of the world since 2010. Now, Walton televisions are being exported in more than 35 countries worldwide.









The export of Walton television sets rose by 137 percent in the first three months (January-march) in the current year compared to the same period last year, says a press release.However, the press release did not mentioned the number of television sets exported or the amount earned during the period under review, to back the comparison of export rise.Still, the trading sources commend Walton for making this success amid the raging coronavirus across the world, slowing down trade and commerce across the glove.The export grew following market expansion in Europe where most of 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged television manufactured were shipped during the period.The Bangladeshi electronics giant set a target of exporting TVs to all countries of the 5 continents by 2023.Despite the worst situation in the world business due to the Covid-19, Walton was succeeded in creating a strong market in several countries of the Europe like Germany, Greece, Ireland, Croatia, Spain and Poland.Recently, Walton TV has expanded the export business to Romania as well as Italy.As a recognition of his outstanding contribution to the export growth by creating and expanding new market in Europe, Walton TV's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain was honoured with 'Export Excellence Award' from Walton.Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed handed over the award to Mostafa Nahid at a programme held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital recently.Moreover, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Hawlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Haque Sarker and Humayun Kabir, Walton International Business Unit's President Edward Kim, among others, were also present.Walton Hi-Tech Managing Director Engr. Golam Murshed said, Walton has been expanding its export business to the markets of the world by supplying highest standard products at reasonable prices.As a result, Walton has been making huge contribution to increase the country's export earnings as well as the national economic progress despite the corona pandemic, he added.He noted that Walton's target is to brighten the image of Bangladesh in the world and also to take the flag of Bangladesh to a unique height through making its strong position in the global electronics and technology market.Walton TV's CEO Engr. Mostafa Nahid Hossain said, Walton made TVs have been getting huge response from the global buyers due to the latest technology, world-class quality and reasonable prices.And thus, he added, Walton achieved a great success in expanding the Europe market even in the midst of the corona pandemic.In 2020, Walton recorded 10 times higher export of television compared to the previous year's television export, he said adding that the 2020's total TV exports were surpassed by 137 percent in just the first three months of this year.Mostafa Nahid noted that they are now working with a mission to be among the top 5 television manufacturer of the world and a vision to ship Walton made television to all the countries in 5 continents within 2023.Along with meeting the local demands, Walton has been exporting television in different countries of the world since 2010. Now, Walton televisions are being exported in more than 35 countries worldwide.