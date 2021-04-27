Bata launches Eid exclusive collections

Keeping the new consumer needs in consideration, Bata launched their Eid Exclusive collection focusing on comfort and style.

The collection includes 500+ new designs for men, women, and children. Additionally, Bata launched a new technology called Insolia Foundation, which delivers superior walking comfort and balanced heel stability.

It offers 60% more comfort through the biodynamic foot support that has been tested and validated at the Whales Centre for Podiatric Studies at Cardiff Metropolitan University in the UK, says a press release.

"Covid19 has transformed the fashion world and now comfort is the new cool!" said Iftekhar Mallick, the Head of Marketing of Bata. "There's a new demand afoot to add more comfort to everyday attire without compromising on the style. We translated is core insight into our Eid Exclusive Collection this year." he added.

In preparation for a safe shopping environment, Bata has made significant enhancements to the store environment and operations to prioritize the health and safety of customers and staff.

These include limited store hours, social distancing measures, and numerous cleaning and sanitization measures, as well as wellness and temperature checks, safety training, and a mandatory use of masks. More and more consumers are now moving towards online shopping. Bata is the 1st retailer in the country with a fully functional e-commerce platform.











