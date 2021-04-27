Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021, 7:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh logs 3,031 Covid cases, sees 78 deaths       
Home Business

Bata launches Eid exclusive collections

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

Keeping the new consumer needs in consideration, Bata launched their Eid Exclusive collection focusing on comfort and style.
The collection includes 500+ new designs for men, women, and children. Additionally, Bata launched a new technology called Insolia Foundation, which delivers superior walking comfort and balanced heel stability.
It offers 60% more comfort through the biodynamic foot support that has been tested and validated at the Whales Centre for Podiatric Studies at Cardiff Metropolitan University in the UK, says a press release.
"Covid19 has transformed the fashion world and now comfort is the new cool!" said Iftekhar Mallick, the Head of Marketing of Bata. "There's a new demand afoot to add more comfort to everyday attire without compromising on the style. We translated is core insight into our Eid Exclusive Collection this year." he added.
In preparation for a safe shopping environment, Bata has made significant enhancements to the store environment and operations to prioritize the health and safety of customers and staff.
These include limited store hours, social distancing measures, and numerous cleaning and sanitization measures, as well as wellness and temperature checks, safety training, and a mandatory use of masks. More and more consumers are now moving towards online shopping. Bata is the 1st retailer in the country with a fully functional e-commerce platform.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Euro zone bond yields nudge higher as global sentiment improves
European shares flat as weakness in autos negate mining gains
Vistara offers to fly govt doctors, nurses for free
China's state-run airline rushing C-19 medical supplies to India
Computer chip shortage may leave auto sector idling
Singer offers discount on Eid campaign
Foodpanda relaunches campaign to help Covid-hit poor
India's steel sector supplies 1.43 lakh tonnes of oxygen for Covid patients


Latest News
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury donates new Eid dresses among orphans
Nazanin Zaghari sentenced to a year in prison, Tulip Siddiq MP blasts Iran
‘London School of Commerce’ in Dhaka running illegally: UGC
Australians in IPL will not be prioritised for return home
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over country
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Hasan urges BNP to seek apology for spreading confusion
Five more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Samsung unveils SAS enterprise SSD with upgraded speed, capacity
Oppo A53S has been launched in India as a cheap 5G phone
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Lockdown extended by another week
Permanence from plague
Pakistan triumph over Zimbabwe
Hefazat announces new convening committee
Covid-19: Country sees 97 deaths, 3,306 cases, 4,241 recoveries
Mamunul placed on 7-day fresh remand
'Mamunul is a relative of Major Dalim'
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Woman resuscitating dying husband by breathing into mouth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft