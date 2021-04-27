Video
Bangladesh logs 3,031 Covid cases, sees 78 deaths       
Business

BD floats tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Directorate General of Food under the Food Ministry has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, sources in the ministry said.
The deadline for submission of price offers is May 6, they said.
Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in past months.
The country imports around 6 million tonnes of wheat annually, making it one of the world's biggest grain importers.
The country is importing rice and wheat to shore up its depleted reserves after repeated floods last year damaged its crops, sending local prices to record highs.
A previous tender from Bangladesh for 50,000 tonnes of wheat in January was suspended without a purchase reported.
Price offers in the new tender are sought on CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) liner out terms, including ship unloading costs for the seller.
Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.


