Tuesday, 27 April, 2021, 7:58 PM
RMG exporters seek govt help for paying wages ahead of Eid

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Shamsul Huda

Most Readymade garment (RMG) exporters fear that they may not be able to pay wages and bonus to the workers and employees ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr unless they get soft loan supports from the government.
The biggest Muslim religious festival Eid-ul-Fitr is due on May 14 subject to the sighting of the crescent.
Syed Nazrul Islam, First Vice President of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) told The Daily Observer that said many garment factory owners are facing uncertainties due to cancellations and falling orders from foreign buyers, who are also  quoting lower prices for the different items.
As a result many factory owners have become incapable of paying wages and bonuses to the workers ahead of Eid unless the government extends incentives to the sector.
He said the owners who are in good financial condition will pay all arrears in time but unless bank loan is available a good numbers of factory owners will face a severe crisis of cash money for making payments.
He said, "We already sought a soft loan supports from the government and it is only for them who are needed and not for everyone who does not need."
To continue the country's export earnings it is imperative to arrange a loan support for many garment factory owners to run business with making workers salaries and bonus.
He said despite facing trouble time many will pay arrears as they can absorb the pandemic shocks but few are not capable and they must be supported by the government.
He said in stimulus package loans that the government provide last year could help a lot to the readymade garment industry and despite severe lockdown and falling export earnings there were a little facts of job termination and export again started picking up.
The BGMEA leader said such supports should be continued in just giving loan form only for those who really needs to borrow from at subsidized rate of interests.
Another former BGMEA leader requesting unanimous said many factory owners have paid back to back money which is borrowed with paying interests but against that export orders many are yet to get payments resulting cash money shortages which may create a problem in paying workers salaries and Eid bonus within the targeted time of first week of May.
He said in this bottleneck despite previous supports of providing stimulus package loan supports this year it is also required to run many factories whose are not earning much from export and are not getting sufficient export orders.
Abdus Salam Murshedy the former BGMEA president said as the international market is volatile due to prolonged pandemic it is difficult to pay workers salaries and bonus.
He said, "We have already sent a letter to the government for a another stimulus package loan supports only for workers which will be paid through mobile financial services to the workers."
The former BGMEA leader said, "We will sit with the government soon and will raise our demand for loan supports to evade any unpleasant scenarios."


