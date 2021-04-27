Video
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021, 7:58 PM
Man killed in Gazipur lynch-mob attack

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Gazipur, Apr 26 ; A man was killed and five others were  injured in a lynch-mob attack for their suspected involvement in cattle lifting  in Kaliganj of Gazipur on Monday.
The identity of the deceased could not be known yet.
The injured were Delwar Hossain, Nahid Mia, Hasan Ali, Gazi Hossain and Alamgir Hossain. Among the injured, condition of three was stated to be critical.
Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj Police Station AKM Mizanul Haque said when  a gang of cattle thieves went to Kalikuthi village in the early hours to steal some cattle locals caught them red-handed.
As the news spread, hundreds of villagers cordoned off the gang members and started beating them, killing one on the spot and injuring five others, he said.  Police later rushed to the spot and sent the injured to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, said the OC.    -UNB


