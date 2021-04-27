Video
Fishing in Kaptai Lake prohibited for 3 months

Published : Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Rangamati, Apr 26 : The local administration has imposed a three-month ban on netting, marketing and transportation of fish from Kaptai Lake from May 1.
The decision was taken on Monday at the office of Deputy Commissioner  to help breeding and rejuvenate fish stocks in the freshwater lake.
Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mizanur Rahman presided over the meeting while BFDC Manager Touhidul Islam, additional deputy commissioner Shilpi Rani Roy, District Fisheries Officer Sribash Chandra, among others, were present at the meeting.
The ban was imposed to ensure natural breeding of carp fish, said Mizanur Rahman.
Some 22,250 people who depend on fishing in the district will get food assistance during the ban period through a special VGF Card.
Every year, the government imposes a three-month ban on fishing, marketing and transportation of fish from Kaptai Lakh aiming to  ensure natural breeding of fish.
River police will be deployed to check illegal fishing, marketing and transportiion through mobile court.
The Deputy Commissioner also urged all to refrain from fishing as legal action will be taken in case of violation of the order.    -UNB


