Methane gas now a major concern

CFCs and carbon dioxide are among the greenhouse gases responsible for global warming and climate change, but methane is now a major concern, experts said.

Recent studies and research have found alarming data on the rise of methane in the atmosphere.

Research reports show that the amount of methane in the atmosphere has remained stable for a long time, but since 2008 it has been rapidly spreading into the atmosphere and has now reached an alarming level.

A recent research report of Bloomberg, a New York-based financial and information services company, reported a mysterious presence of methane gas in the atmosphere of Bangladesh.

Several research institutes, from their analyzed satellite images, there are alarming levels of methane gas in the country's atmosphere.

The news of an alarming increase in the amount of air in Bangladesh in particular is not at all pleasant for the densely populated country.

Realizing this situation, many experts think that international discussion on climate change has not given as much importance to methane emissions as to carbon.

But methane is thought to cause 60 times more warming than carbon dioxide in 20 years since it was added to the atmosphere.

Carbon dioxide takes a long time to warm the atmosphere, methane, on the other hand, causes warming in a short time. Currently, 25 percent of global warming is caused by methane emitted through human activity.

Quantitatively, methane ranks second on the list of greenhouse gases.

Professor Dr ASM Saifullah, Department of Environmental Science and Resources Management, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University ( MBSTU), said this methane gas, which is constantly emitted from both natural and man-made sources, has now become a major threat to human civilization.

However, Professor ASM Saifullah, made this observation just after ending the recent 'Leaders' Summit on Climate', a two-day virtual summit meant for invigorating the global fight against climate change.

In the Summit meeting the heads of state of all 40 nations committed to making the deep cuts to greenhouse gas emissions needed to avert the most catastrophic consequences of climate change.

Referring to this Summit meeting, he said although there are various global initiatives discussed in the meeting to control carbon dioxide emissions to prevent global warming none discussed on the measures taken to prevent methane emissions.

Talking to the Daily Observer he said the amount of methane in the atmosphere of Bangladesh has been increasing for several years.

In our mismanagement, methane is being generated from biodegradable waste, which may be pumped out of the oil and gas industry at various stages to supply natural gas extracted from the ground to the pipeline.

"Gradually this gas is occupying our atmosphere, poisoning the habitable environment," he said.

Elaborating more about the gas, he also noted, "The main component of the natural gas we are using is methane which causes drought, desertification, fires, melting of ice in the Polar Regions and other problem due to global warming."

"In order to protect nature and the environment and the living world from global warming, we have to look at methane control anew," Professor ASM Saifullah

However, in 2005, the Thematic Strategy on Air Commission enacted legislation to set acceptable levels of methane in the air.

The experts had thought that (the commission), reducing the emissions of methane and carbon dioxide in the hemisphere will also reduce the amount of ozone.

But finally the experts in the commission were not able to agree on the limits of methane in the atmosphere.