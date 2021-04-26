Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 April, 2021, 9:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Evaly’s Irregularities

60pc consumers fail to get products after payment, says DG CRD

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Almost sixty percent of consumers didn't get their desired product after giving money in advance to the so called fraud e-commerce company Evaly, said Bablu Kumar Saha, the Director General of the Consumers Rights Directorate.
In the year leading up to January 2021, most of Evaly's customers cancelled their orders for goods and services, he said.
The Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection reported that a large number of customers who cancelled their orders were not refunded in due time. Evaly refunded less than 9% of the buyers who had paid in advance.
Many Evaly customers filed both complaints with the Consumers Directorate after getting neither products nor any refund. Consumers Rights Directorate Director General Bablu Kumar Saha said as many as 2,180 lawsuits were filed with the directorate against Evaly until 28 February this year.
A report has already been sent to the Commerce Ministry in this regard.
After hearing both the parties, the directorate has disposed of 1,797 cases under the Consumers' Right Protection Act till that date.
Currently the Bangladesh Bank and the Home Ministry are looking into several allegations against the online shopping platform, including unusual delivery delays even after advance payments and financial irregularities.
In an earlier report, the Home Ministry said it had found evidence that Evaly violated the Consumers' Rights Protection Act and several sections of the Bangladesh Penal Code.
Subsequently, the Commerce Ministry ordered Evaly to run its business on a cash-on-delivery basis to prevent buyers from being subjected to harassment.     
When contacted the founder and CEO of Evaly.com.bd, Mohammad Rassel and also the public relation department they declined to make any comments on this.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Methane gas now a major concern
60pc consumers fail to get products after payment, says DG CRD
Modi says India shaken by corona ‘storm’, US readies help
Shopping hours extended till 9pm in Dhaka
Shops, malls reopen amid ‘lockdown’
Imran Khan shows solidarity with India amid Covid-19 crisis
Kanak’s husband confesses to killing her
C-19: Deaths up, infections down


Latest News
Oscars 2021: Stars prepare for in-person ceremony
Urgent raw material for Covishield to be made available to India: US
Covid deaths in India could peak by mid-May at 5,600 a day
Fire from oxygen tank blast in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital kills 82
Qawmi students-teachers to remain free from politics: Al-Hayatul Ulaya
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
First dose of vaccination ends, second dose to continue
Top US commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched
Govt writes, spreads fiction against opposition: Fakhrul
Turkey says it will respond in time to "outrageous" US genocide statement
Most Read News
'Bangavax' to get approval within a week
Gender inequality in banking sector
Eid congregations likely in mosques instead of Eidgah
SC upholds Erfan's bail, no bar to release
BNP Chairperson's adviser Barrister Ziaur Rahman dies from Covid-19
Khaleda Zia tests Covid-19 positive again, condition fine
Baghdad hospital fire kills 27
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
COVID-19 death count crosses 100-mark again
Former Daily Star news editor Yamin Bakht dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft