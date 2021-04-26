60pc consumers fail to get products after payment, says DG CRD

Almost sixty percent of consumers didn't get their desired product after giving money in advance to the so called fraud e-commerce company Evaly, said Bablu Kumar Saha, the Director General of the Consumers Rights Directorate.

In the year leading up to January 2021, most of Evaly's customers cancelled their orders for goods and services, he said.

The Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection reported that a large number of customers who cancelled their orders were not refunded in due time. Evaly refunded less than 9% of the buyers who had paid in advance.

Many Evaly customers filed both complaints with the Consumers Directorate after getting neither products nor any refund. Consumers Rights Directorate Director General Bablu Kumar Saha said as many as 2,180 lawsuits were filed with the directorate against Evaly until 28 February this year.

A report has already been sent to the Commerce Ministry in this regard.

After hearing both the parties, the directorate has disposed of 1,797 cases under the Consumers' Right Protection Act till that date.

Currently the Bangladesh Bank and the Home Ministry are looking into several allegations against the online shopping platform, including unusual delivery delays even after advance payments and financial irregularities.

In an earlier report, the Home Ministry said it had found evidence that Evaly violated the Consumers' Rights Protection Act and several sections of the Bangladesh Penal Code.

Subsequently, the Commerce Ministry ordered Evaly to run its business on a cash-on-delivery basis to prevent buyers from being subjected to harassment.

When contacted the founder and CEO of Evaly.com.bd, Mohammad Rassel and also the public relation department they declined to make any comments on this.



