Monday, 26 April, 2021, 9:04 AM
Front Page

Shops, malls reopen amid ‘lockdown’

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Shoppers break health restrictions as they crowd a store at New Market on Sunday, after the government allowed to reopen shops and shopping malls on a limited scale amidst the ongoing virus lockdown. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Shoppers break health restrictions as they crowd a store at New Market on Sunday, after the government allowed to reopen shops and shopping malls on a limited scale amidst the ongoing virus lockdown. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The markets and shopping malls have reopened on Sunday after an 11 day strict lockdown. Although there was some trade in the wholesale market on the first day, the number of buyers in the retail market was very low.
The traders assumed, they will have to count the losses this year as well. However, everyone is satisfied with the opening of the market by relaxing the lockdown.
In a circular on Friday, the government allowed shops and shopping malls to remain open from 10:00am to 5:00pm from Sunday, prompting many to return to the capital city.
Islampur Textile Traders Association President Shamsul Alam told the Daily Observer, "Our business is once a year, until the first week of Ramadan. The loss will have to be counted again this year as lockdown begin at the peak hours of our business" he added.
Mentioning that "Most of the businesses in Islampur are run by taking credit" Shamsul Alam said, "Many traders have fled from their business leaving shops and goods after last year's lockdown. Many people may leave the
    business this year as well" he added.
Shoppers are seen in the wholesale markets of old Dhaka including Islampur and Chawkbazar. The retailers of Dhaka and surrounding areas have come to these markets, said the traders of these markets.
Md Shaheen, owner of Khadija Fabrics, "Customers could not come from outside Dhaka as long-distance vehicles were closed. Our regular customers in and around Dhaka are coming and taking the goods. Hopefully, sales will increase after the April 28 when the lockdown will be fully lifted."
Retail shopkeepers said the number of customers is low today as many people have gone to their villages. They said there is a lack of public transport in the city due to lockdown and people do not have money right now as the month is ending.
They worried about the impending loss the situation will bring to their businesses.
Chadni Chawk Shop Owners' Association President Niamuddin demanded the shops be opened all day instead of 9 am-5 pm as the government announced. He said, "If the shops are open full time, then more customers can come."
Visiting the Chawkbazar area of the city around 11 am, it was seen that most of the markets and shopping malls including Gulzar Tower, Moti Shopping Complex, Keari Elysium are open. However, not all the employees could come to the shops on time.
Most of the shops in the Central Plaza at the city's GIS junction, VIP Tower at Kazir Deori were open at 12 noon, but the customer turnout was low.
As the markets open today which is also the first day of the week, many people have come out on the roads. But due to lack of public transport, the people are suffering and also have to pay a higher fare to get to their destination.


« PreviousNext »

