Monday, 26 April, 2021, 9:03 AM
Kanak’s husband confesses to killing her

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Court Correspondent

Omar Faruk, husband of Umama Begum Kanak, who was allegedly killed by him, confessed to his crime before a Magistrate in Dhaka on Sunday. Omar Faruk is a Japan expatriate and his wife Kanak, was a member of Awami League's relief and social welfare sub-committee.
Metropolitan Magistrate
    Mohammad Jashim recorded his statement under section 164 of the code of criminal procedure (Cr.Pc) and later the court sent him to jail.
Sub Inspector Abul Kalam Azad of Pallabi police also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced him before the court and submitted a prayer to record his confessional statement. The incident took place Saturday afternoon at their home in Mirpur DOHS following a quarrel over several issues.
Victim's sister Ruma Akter said Faruk returned from Japan a couple of years ago and since then was not doing anything in the country. This frustrated Kanak, mother of two, leading to altercations with him at times.
Following one such altercation, Faruk stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife, leaving her critically injured.
Kanak, also a former BCL leader, was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead around 5:30am on Saturday, police said.


« PreviousNext »

