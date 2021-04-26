C-19: Deaths up, infections down

As many as 101 people have died from Covid-19 in 24 hours till 8:00am on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths to 11,053, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 2,922 more people were diagnosed with the disease, bringing the number of cases at 745,322.

Besides, 4,301 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 88.21per cent recovery rate.

In the meantime, 21,922 samples were tested in 350 labs across the country.

The latest figures show an infection rate of 13.33 per cent. The overall infection rate of the country stands at 13.94 per cent while overall death rate is 1.48 per cent.

Among the latest day's victims, 52 were men, and 49 were women. All of them died in different hospitals across the country. Moreover, 54 of the deceased were in the Dhaka Division, 23 in Chattogram, eight in Sylhet, seven in Barishal, five in Khulna, two in Rangpur and one each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that of the total deceased across the country, 8,120 were men and 2,933 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

However, fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,115,268 lives and infected 147,170,834 people across the world till Sunday, according to Worldometer.

As many as 124,826,932

people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 219 countries. The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

Meanwhile, the government has suspended the first dosing of the coronavirus vaccine from Apr 26 as the resupply of the drug is uncertain.

