Knowing reasons for 2nd wave vital to tackle 3rd wave: Zahid Maleque

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said if we understand why the second wave is happening then the third wave can be tackled.

The Health Minister came up with the remark while addressing a virtual discussion meeting organized by the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) on the occasion of World Malaria Day on Sunday.

Zahid Maleque said, "We handled the first wave of Covid-19 quite efficiently. When Corona's death toll dropped to 3 to 4 in February, people thought corona had left the country. People were reluctant to follow the hygiene rules. In Cox's Bazar, Sylhet and other tourist centres, 25 to 30 lakh people had travelled without following the hygiene rules. There have been many social events including weddings and picnics. For these reasons, we are facing the second wave of the deadly virus."

"The second wave of corona may lose much of its virulence soon as the government had announced lockdown in time. However, if we are not aware of the cause of the second wave of corona, the third wave will come again and the third wave may become more frightening and that's why if we want to survive from corona, each and every one in the country has to follow proper hygiene rules until corona is eradicated."

Mentioning that it has been possible to eradicate malaria from all the districts except two districts in the country, the Health Minister said, "Malaria has now been brought under control. Compared to 2008, the number of malaria patients in the country has decreased by 93 per cent and the number of deaths has decreased by 94 per cent. Only 2 districts of the country now have malaria. It will be possible to completely eradicate malaria from the country by 2030."

At the same time, Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, Director General of DGHS, said that in the first week of May, Bangladesh is getting about 21 lakh coronavirus vaccines.

The Director General said "Beximco Pharmaceuticals will bring a part of the 21 lakh vaccine. Another part can be found from COVAX. Of this, Beximco is giving 2 million Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines in the first week of next month. In addition, one lakh vaccines produced by Pfizer will be available from COVAX."

However, the meeting was chaired by Dr Nazmul Hasan while Lokman Hossain Mia, Secretary of Health Services Division, Secretary of Health Education Department Md. Ali Nur, President of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (Swachip) Prof Dr Iqbal Arsenal and many others were present as special guests.










