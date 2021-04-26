Corona front-liners to get compensation

The government is going to prepare the budget for the next fiscal 2021-22 amid the ongoing second wave of coronavirus outbreak to meet the challenges of economy.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is likely to announce three special programmes in the new budget.

According to a source in the government, the budget will include three programmes for Covid-19 front-liners.

They are honorarium (two months' additional salary) allowance for doctors, nurses and health workers, financial compensation for deaths of government employees and loans to create jobs for unemployed under the Covid-19 effect.

The programmes will be included in the budget as part of social security.

According to the Finance Ministry sources, an incentive package of Tk1, 500 crore is being implemented to create employment.

Of this, the Finance Department has released Tk570 crore. The remaining Tk930 crore is being allocated in the upcoming budget.

Of the rest, the government has taken initiative to create employment through expansion of SME sector. In the next budget, Tk200 crore is being allocated for the SME Foundation, Tk80 crore for Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSIC) and Tk40 crore for Jayita Foundation.

Besides, Tk40 crore will be given to NGO Foundation, Tk200 crore to Social Development

Foundation, Tk150 crore to Rural Poverty Alleviation Foundation, Tk80 crore to Small Farmers Development Foundation and Tk150 crore to Bangladesh Rural Development Board.

Doctors, nurses and health workers are playing the most important role in dealing with Covid-19.

For this, the government has announced to give one-time honorarium (two months additional salary) to the doctors, nurses and health workers involved in medical services.

For this purpose Tk150 crore has been allocated in the budget of the current fiscal year. According to Finance Department sources, 5,940 doctors, nurses and health workers have been given honorarium equivalent to two months' salary till April 6.

A senior official of the ministry said, doctors, nurses are health workers are working as humanitarian fighters.

Many on-duty doctors, nurses and health workers have died. As a result, it has been decided to continue the honorarium during the coronavirus period in the budget for the next financial year as well.

Meanwhile, the government employees are involved in the implementation of various government programmes including distribution of relief at the field level to help people during the pandemic and by doing so many have died of coronavirus.

Provision for financial compensation to their families was introduced in the budget of the current financial year.

In particular, according to the salary scale, the families of the officers from first to sixth grade get Tk50 lakh compensation. Besides, if the salary grade of the death officer is from 10 to 14, he will get compensation of Tk37 lakh.

If it is between grade 15 and 20 then the compensation of Tk25 lakh will be given.

For this, in the current budget, Tk500 crore has been allocated as compensation.

According to the Finance Department, the families of more than 100 deceased employees have been compensated under this policy. There are many families in the process of getting compensation.

According to Finance Department sources, the prevalence of coronavirus has increased further. Suddenly it is not ending. As a result, the existing financial compensation programme will continue in the next fiscal year.

Experts also say Bangladesh is in a better position than other countries in the world due to the timely decision taken by the government and its speedy implementation.

Due to the stabilization of the country's macro-economy over the last 12 years and the speedy and effective implementation of the stimulus package, the economy has returned to its previous state in a short time.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the government is ready to allocate as much as it would cost to buy a vaccine against the coronavirus.

There is no problem with money. Incentive packages will also be implemented quickly to keep the wheel of the economy moving.

Finance Minister said, "If we are under control, I don't think there will be any problems. Even after that we are connected with each other in the arena of world economy. If those of us who are buyers are harmed in any way, we will also suffer."

"We have two sources - one is the domestic market, the other is overseas. The domestic production is under our control. But internationally, the problem is only if this impact lasts a long time," he added.

The Finance Ministry has prepared a report on the economic loss of coronavirus first wave. It is said that in the fiscal year 2019-20, there was a financial loss of Tk75,000 crore.

A total of Tk 1.24 lakh crore has to be spent under 23 incentive packages to cover the loss which is 4.44 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). In other words, more incentives were given in the last fiscal year than the financial loss due to coronavirus.

The government has announced 23 types stimulus package to tackle the economic challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The budget for the next fiscal year will be Tk6.25 lakh crore. In the context of further expansion of the global epidemic of coronavirus, major changes are also being made in the budget for the coming 2021-22 fiscal year.

In that case, there will be no alternative to reducing the expenses but there will be an alternative way of earning.

The Finance Minister will also give necessary allocations and instructions in the next fiscal year to deal with the second wave of corona.

Considering the troubled business situation in Covid-19 a relaxed tax-VAT policy will be adopted in the new budget. The government does not want to impose new taxes on the citizens.





