Border with India sealed for 14 days for Covid surge



With Covid-19 symptoms and breathing problems, a man being taken care in an ambulance in front of the coronavirus unit of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital since arriving there at noon on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

"Yes, but the movement of cargoes will continue," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday.

The decision will become effective from 6am on Monday.

India's number of cases surged by 349,691 in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, the fourth straight day of record peaks, and hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out

of medical oxygen and beds.

About half of the cases in Delhi, the capital city of more than 20 million people, are testing positive for a more contagious variant of the virus, first detected last year in India, that is afflicting younger people, The New York Times reported on Friday.

India's crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed, depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors, reports AP from New Delhi.

For the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record for new infections, spurred by an insidious, new variant that emerged here, undermining the government's premature claims of victory over the pandemic.

The 349,691 confirmed cases over the past day brought India's total to more than 16.9 million, behind only the United States.

The Indian Health Ministry reported another 2,767 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing India's Covid-19 fatalities to 192,311.

Experts say that toll could be a huge undercount, as suspected cases are not included, and many deaths from the infection are being attributed to underlying conditions.

Italy on Sunday joined a growing list of countries that imposed restrictions on travel from India to avert the spread of the "double mutant" COVID-19 variant.

Switzerland said consultations were ongoing on whether to add India to its list of high-risk countries, from where people must immediately go into quarantine upon arrival, after detecting the first case of the Indian variant.

Bangladesh is also experiencing a grim second wave of infections that forced the government to enforce a lockdown.

In the first week of the strict lockdown to Apr 21, Bangladesh posted record 602 deaths from COVID-19 even though the infection rate dropped at the same time.

















