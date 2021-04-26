Video
First dose of  C-19 vaccination stops for a while from today

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The first-dose coronavirus vaccination program will be closed from today (Monday) until further notice. However, the second dose of vaccination will continue.
The information came in a letter signed by Shasmul Islam, coordinator of immunization program of the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday.
The first pilot immunization program in the country started on January 27. The program was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Runu Veronica Costa, a senior staff nurse at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital, took the first corona vaccine that day. In the first phase, hundreds of people were vaccinated experimentally.
After that, the
    vaccination program started from February 7 all over the country including the capital. A total of 7,954,176 people have been vaccinated till Saturday. Among them 5,798,880 people have taken the first dose where 3,596,306 men and 222,574 women. Some 2,155,296 people have taken second dose of corona vaccine where 1,418,030 men and 737,266 women.


