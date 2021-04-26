Dental college admission test rescheduled to June 11

Admission test dates for dental colleges and dental units for the 2020-2021 academic year have been rescheduled. The test will be held on June 11 instead of April 30.

"The admission test for all dental colleges and dental units will be held on June 11 instead of April 30 due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic," said a press release signed by Maidul Islam Prodhan, public relations officer of the health ministry on Sunday.