Writ challenging lockdown

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Sunday challenging the legality of the ongoing countrywide lockdown enforced by the government to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The writ sought a stay on the lockdown and directive not to enforce any lockdown in the future.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akond filed the writ petition as a public interest litigation.

The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir is likely to hear the writ petition today (Monday).

The petitioner prayed to the HC to issue a rule asking the government to show causes why imposing lockdown without any emergency situation should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional.





