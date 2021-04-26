|
Writ challenging lockdown
Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM Count : 76
|
A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Sunday challenging the legality of the ongoing countrywide lockdown enforced by the government to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The writ sought a stay on the lockdown and directive not to enforce any lockdown in the future.
Supreme Court lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akond filed the writ petition as a public interest litigation.
The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir is likely to hear the writ petition today (Monday).
The petitioner prayed to the HC to issue a rule asking the government to show causes why imposing lockdown without any emergency situation should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional.