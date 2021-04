National News

National News

National News

Bangladesh Army distributing food in Kaptai while and Bangladesh Navy distributing Iftar and relief materials in Khulna amid lockdown on Sunday. photo : ISPRMembers of Nari Mukti Kendra, a platform of citizens, formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Sunday, demanding risk allowances and safety gears for medical professionals, the frontline fighters of C-19. photo : Observer