Hefazat leader Maulana Qader on five-day remand

Maulana Ahmad Abdul Qader, Nayeb-e-Amir of Hefazat-e-Islam, was placed on a five-day remand by a Dhaka Court on Sunday in a case filed over the mayhem at Shapla Chattar in the capital eight years ago.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the remand order after the Detective Branch (DB) of police produced Qader before the court with a ten-day remand prayer in the case filed with the Paltan police in 2013.

Abdul Qader, who was the former president of Islami Chhatra Shibir, was arrested by a DB team from West Agargaon area in Dhaka on Saturday.

Several cases have been filed against him in connection with Hefazat's clash at Shapla Chattar and the recent violence.

On May 5 in 2013 following a massive rally, Hefazat men clashed with law enforcers and Awami League activists, turning that part of the capital city into a veritable war zone. They looted shops and torched police outposts, several vehicles and hundreds of shops.

Following the rampage, more than 50 cases were filed with Paltan and Motijheel police stations on charges of murder and violence against hundreds of people, including Hefazat's the then secretary general Junaid Babunagari.

Many Hefazat leaders have been arrested in the country recently following the vandalism and arson attack carried out by its activists across the country against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh last month.





