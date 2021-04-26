Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 April, 2021, 9:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Mamunul had links to grenade attack on AL rally in 2004: DC Harun

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Harunor Rashid, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Tejgaon zone on Sunday said Mamunul Haque, a joint secretary general of Hifazat-e Islam, had links with the militants responsible for the grenade attack on an Awami League rally on August 21 in 2004.
Mamunul's brother-in-law Maulana Mufti Neamat Uddin had been arrested over the grenade attack, but later walked free, according to the DC of DMP.
Mamunul and Neamat had travelled to Pakistan in 2005 and contacted militant and political groups during a 45-day stay there, Harunor said.
He had also gone to Pakistan with one of the militants to contact the terrorists and political groups there, the police found evidence from seized mobile phone of the Hifazat leader that he had collected funds from Qatar, Dubai and Pakistan in the name of Babri Mosque, Harunor said.
The Hifazat leader had been trying to make the organisation like a Pakistani group, he said at a press conference at his office on Sunday.
"He had political ambitions. He had been thinking about grabbing power with the help of the Jamaat (Jamaat-e-Islami)," said the police officer.
The radical Islamist brought "huge funds from abroad through bKash and bank accounts to use for militancy and extremism in madrasas and mosques," he added.
After Hifazat let loose violence in parts of Bangladesh during protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit over his government's policy towards Muslims, the law enforcers arrested a number of leaders of the group, including Mamunul.
The police now say that the Hifazat leaders were advancing a big plan the law enforcers had no idea about.
These extremist leaders want to turn Bangladesh into a country like Pakistan or Afghanistan by establishing Hifazat as a group like Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Labbaik, Mahbub Alam, a joint commissioner of the police's Detective Branch, said on Saturday.
Mamunul, joint secretary general of the radical group, is known for his hate speech and aggressive sermons in religious congregations and on social media, enjoying popularity among hardliners.
Earlier this month, the man gained an unsavoury reputation after he was caught at a resort in Narayanganj's Sonargaon with a woman who he claimed was his second wife. His claim was later disputed by the authorities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National News
Hefazat leader Maulana Qader on five-day remand
Mamunul had links to grenade attack on AL rally in 2004: DC Harun
Another Armanitola fire victim dies
EC to re-fix postponed UP poll dates after Eid
SC upholds HC verdict on Irfan Salim’s bail
82 Covid patients dead, 110 wounded in Iraq hospital fire
Covid: India sets  infection record again


Latest News
Oscars 2021: Stars prepare for in-person ceremony
Urgent raw material for Covishield to be made available to India: US
Covid deaths in India could peak by mid-May at 5,600 a day
Fire from oxygen tank blast in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital kills 82
Qawmi students-teachers to remain free from politics: Al-Hayatul Ulaya
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
First dose of vaccination ends, second dose to continue
Top US commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched
Govt writes, spreads fiction against opposition: Fakhrul
Turkey says it will respond in time to "outrageous" US genocide statement
Most Read News
'Bangavax' to get approval within a week
Gender inequality in banking sector
Eid congregations likely in mosques instead of Eidgah
SC upholds Erfan's bail, no bar to release
BNP Chairperson's adviser Barrister Ziaur Rahman dies from Covid-19
Khaleda Zia tests Covid-19 positive again, condition fine
Baghdad hospital fire kills 27
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
COVID-19 death count crosses 100-mark again
Former Daily Star news editor Yamin Bakht dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft