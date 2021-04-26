Video
Home Back Page

Another Armanitola fire victim dies

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Another victim of the Armanitola chemical warehouse fire has died, bringing the death toll to five.
Shafayat Hossain, 35, passed away while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in the capital at 8:30am on Sunday, Dr Partha Shankar Pal said.
Although Shafayat did not suffer from severe burns, his trachea was damaged in the fire, the doctor said. A total of 19 people were admitted to the ICU following the incident.
Shafayet's father Delwar Hosen, 55, mother Layla Begum, 45, brother Shaker Hosen, 30, wife Mili Aktar, 25, and two-year old daughter Yashfa were also injured in the incident and are currently admitted at the same hospital.
Three among the family members are in the ICU, Dr Samanta Lal Sen added. The fire broke out on the ground floor of Haji Musa Mansion in Old Dhaka on Friday.
The firefighters previously recovered three bodies from the building. An unconscious victim was rescued and sent to Mitford hospital where she was declared dead by a doctor.
The building had a chemical warehouse and shops on its ground floor, while families lived on the other floors, said locals.
The police have started a case against the owner of the building and warehouse with Bangshal Police Station.


