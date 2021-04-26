Video
EC to re-fix postponed UP poll dates after Eid

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission will re-fix the polls schedule of the postponed union parishad elections along with other local body polls after Eid-ul-Fitr.
The Commission will also announce the polls schedule of fresh UPs and by-elections to the parliamentary constituencies, a senior official of the EC told the Daily Observer on Sunday.
"If Coronavirus situation gets back to normal, the EC will re-fix the postponed date of polls which were postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 transmission in the country," he added.
He also said the EC will also announce the polls schedule of some fresh UP polls schedule along with it.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Sunday postponed all elections including the first phase of Union Parishad and sixth phase of municipality elections due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It also postponed the by-elections to Laxmipur-2 constituency.
However, the EC has decided in principle to hold the general elections to over 4,000 union parishads in six or seven phases, he said, adding that the Commission has a plan to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) partially in the upcoming union parishad (UPs) polls across the country. The Commission had earlier announced polls schedule of elections to 371 UP polls will be held on April 11, he also said.
On March 3, the EC declared polls schedule of 371 union parishad polls on April 11 in 18 districts where the Commission would use EVMs in 30 UP polls.
The last elections to more than 4,000 Union parishads were held in six phases from March to June in 2016.
The candidates are now allowed to use party nominations and symbols in the local government elections.
The term of a union council, consisting of a chairman and members representing the wards, is for five years from the date of the first meeting.


