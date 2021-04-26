SC upholds HC verdict on Irfan Salim’s bail

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday upheld a High Court verdict that granted bail to Irfan Salim, son of Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Md Salim, in a case filed over assaulting a navy officer and his wife in the capital's Dhanmondi on October 25 last year.

As a result, there is no bar for him from being released from Dhaka Central Jail as the Appellate Division has upheld the bail granted by the HC, said his lawyer.

A six-member full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain upheld the bail order after dismissing an appeal filed by the state challenging the HC verdict.

Senior lawyer Abdul Baset Majumdar and lawyer Sayed Ahmed Raza appeared for Irfan Salim while Additional Attorney General SK Md Morshed and Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath represented the state during virtual hearing on the appeal.

Earlier on April 6, Irfan Salim filed a petition with the chamber judge court of the Appellate Division to lift its stay order on his High Court bail in the case.

Later the chamber judge had sent the petition to the full bench of the Appellate Division.











