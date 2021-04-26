Covid: India sets  infection record again

Delhi, Apr 25: India has registered a new world record for daily coronavirus infections for the fourth day in a row, placing more strain on its crisis-hit hospitals.

It recorded a further 349,691 cases on Sunday, bringing the total to almost 17 million since the pandemic began.

Overcrowded hospitals are struggling to secure enough oxygen, leading to patients being turned away.

On Saturday the US said it was deeply concerned by India's surge in cases.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was working closely with the Indian government to send more support and supplies.

The Indian government is deploying trains and the air force to transport supplies to hard-hit areas.

The situation is particularly acute in the capital Delhi, where people have been dying in hospitals because of lack of oxygen. -BBC









