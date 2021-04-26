Video
latest
Home Back Page

Killing off Coronavirus: Nasal spray developed by BD to ‘hit market soon’

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

As the race is on to find a way to get rid of the deadly Coronavirus, Bangladesh has developed a nasal spray which 'can kill' the virus on contact, raising hope among many.
Bangladesh Reference Institute for Chemical Measurement (BRICM), set up by the government for the development of chemical metrology, has developed the spray named, 'Bangasafe Oro-Nasal Spray'.
The BRICM clams that it can help people kill the virus as it is already known that the transmission points of the virus are mouth, nose and the eyes. Talking to UNB, BRICM Director General Dr Mala Khan said, "Soon, we're going to introduce a nasal spray having the capacity of killing coronavirus."
"We got the approval from the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) for its running clinical trial on March 24, and it'll be completed soon," she added.
Replying to a question when the nasal spray will be available in the market, Mala Khan said, "We want to make it available at the local market with every preparation and now we don't want to disclose any further detail of it. But it can be said it'll be available soon."
Asked about its price, the BRICM DG said, "It'll be kept within the buying capacity of general people, and the price will be fixed after reviewing the production cost as we don't have any intention to make any profit. It's being produced for the wellbeing of people." Replying to another question, she said: "We can produce it as per the demand of people."
According to the BRICM, coronavirus exists in the nose, ear, mouth and throat, and the spray has the capacity to kill coronavirus in those areas. So, this spray use can help the Corona-infected people.    -UNB


