Faridpur, Apr 25 : Waliyar Rahman, father of Hefazat-e-Islam Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque's "second wife" Jannat e Jharna, has been taken into police custody for interrogation.

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police left for Dhaka from Faridpur's Alfadanga Police Station with Waliyar on Sunday at around 11:30am. -UNB