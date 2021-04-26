Video
Bangabandhu's crop field mosaic to be harvested today

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

The paddy of world's largest crop field mosaic of Bangabandhu will be harvested on April 26 (today) after it has been placed in the Guinness World Records last month.
All preparations have been taken to harvest 100 bighas paddy of Bangabandhu crop field mosaic in Balenda village of Bhabanipur union in Sherpur upazila of Bogura district.
Several central leaders of the ruling Awami League (AL) are going to Bogura to cut the world recorded paddy.
Paddy harvesting will be inaugurated by AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, also the convener of ' Shasyachitre Bangabandhu Jatiya Parishad.
AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak will be the chief guest in the paddy harvesting festival.


