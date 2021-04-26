Video
Monday, 26 April, 2021
11 die, 171 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 25: A total of 11 Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 497 in the district.
This is the highest death in a single day in the district since the onset of corona pandemic in the country, said Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram.
"Among the reported fatalities, 370 were the residents of the port city and the rest 127 were from different upazilas of the district," the civil surgeon said adding that the number of Covid-19 cases speedily rose to 48,887 in the district where the infection and causality rate continues rising hurriedly again in recent weeks.
A total of 171 people have been tested positive for coronavirus after testing 1,330 samples in the last 24 hours at seven Covid-19 laboratories in the district.



