

BNP chairperson’s adviser Ziaur Rahman Khan dies of Covid

Khan, also a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, breathed his last around 10 pm at Impulse Hospital in the capital, said BNP assistant organising secretary Abdus Salam Azad.

He left behind wife, one daughter, one son and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Khan was elected MP from Dhaka-20 four times with BNP's ticket.

His father Ataur Rahman Khan was the Chief Minister of East Pakistan from September 1956 to 1958 until the promulgation of martial law. Ataur Rahman Khan was also the Prime Minister of Bangladesh from March 30, 1984 to January 1, 1985 during the rule of HM Ershad. -UNB









BNP Chairperson's advisory council member and ex-MP Barrister Zaiur Rahman Khan died of coronavirus on Saturday night. He was 75.Khan, also a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, breathed his last around 10 pm at Impulse Hospital in the capital, said BNP assistant organising secretary Abdus Salam Azad.He left behind wife, one daughter, one son and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.Khan was elected MP from Dhaka-20 four times with BNP's ticket.His father Ataur Rahman Khan was the Chief Minister of East Pakistan from September 1956 to 1958 until the promulgation of martial law. Ataur Rahman Khan was also the Prime Minister of Bangladesh from March 30, 1984 to January 1, 1985 during the rule of HM Ershad. -UNB