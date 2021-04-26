Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 April, 2021, 9:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Mild to moderate heatwave to continue

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions and the region of Srimangal and it may continue and spread.
Weather is likely to remain dry with the partly cloudy sky over the country, met office said on Sunday.
About the synoptic situation, the Met office said a trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and the adjoining area.
Weather is likely to remain dry with a partly cloudy sky over the country.
In a regular forecast, it said the day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.
The maximum temperature of the country was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius in Jashore on Saturday.
Dhaka's maximum temperature was recorded 39.9 degrees Celsius, it added.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11 die, 171 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
BNP chairperson’s adviser Ziaur Rahman Khan dies of Covid
Mild to moderate heatwave to continue
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange for transmission facility
Woman stabbed to death in Dhaka
Dry weather likely
Application deadline extended to May 3
Family dispute leads to 3 Rohingyas killing each other in Kutupalong


Latest News
Oscars 2021: Stars prepare for in-person ceremony
Urgent raw material for Covishield to be made available to India: US
Covid deaths in India could peak by mid-May at 5,600 a day
Fire from oxygen tank blast in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital kills 82
Qawmi students-teachers to remain free from politics: Al-Hayatul Ulaya
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
First dose of vaccination ends, second dose to continue
Top US commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched
Govt writes, spreads fiction against opposition: Fakhrul
Turkey says it will respond in time to "outrageous" US genocide statement
Most Read News
'Bangavax' to get approval within a week
Gender inequality in banking sector
Eid congregations likely in mosques instead of Eidgah
SC upholds Erfan's bail, no bar to release
BNP Chairperson's adviser Barrister Ziaur Rahman dies from Covid-19
Khaleda Zia tests Covid-19 positive again, condition fine
Baghdad hospital fire kills 27
COVID-19 death count crosses 100-mark again
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
Former Daily Star news editor Yamin Bakht dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft